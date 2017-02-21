CONCERT WEBCAST: LP Performs In A Heineken Big Beat Sneak Peek Concert WATCH LIVE

The Mystery Of Bruce Springsteen’s Most Misheard Lyric

February 21, 2017 1:36 PM
Filed Under: Bruce Springsteen

Finish the following lyric from Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire”:

Sometimes it’s like someone took a knife baby
edgy and dull and cut a six-inch valley
through the middle of my BLANK…

Well? What’s the last word in the stanza? Is it skull… or soul?

The answer depends whether you trust your ear or Springsteen’s official lyrics.

According to Springsteen’s website, the word is “soul.” If you take that at face value, that makes the lyric a mondegreen — a commonly misheard lyric — since many, many people seem to hear “skull,” not soul. If this is the case, this is merely the second most famous Springsteen-related mondegreen, the first existing within Manfred Mann’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” in which “deuce” clearly sounds like “douche.”

Read the full story over at K-Hits Chicago.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live