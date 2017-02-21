The Mystery Of Bruce Springsteen’s Most Misheard Lyric

Finish the following lyric from Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire”:

“Sometimes it’s like someone took a knife baby

edgy and dull and cut a six-inch valley

through the middle of my BLANK…”

Well? What’s the last word in the stanza? Is it skull… or soul?

The answer depends whether you trust your ear or Springsteen’s official lyrics.

According to Springsteen’s website, the word is “soul.” If you take that at face value, that makes the lyric a mondegreen — a commonly misheard lyric — since many, many people seem to hear “skull,” not soul. If this is the case, this is merely the second most famous Springsteen-related mondegreen, the first existing within Manfred Mann’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” in which “deuce” clearly sounds like “douche.”

