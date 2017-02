Pixies will be making their return to Chicago as they stop by the Chicago Theatre on Sunday, October 8th.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.

As the band usually does, there will be no firm setlist for the show as their sets will change on each date of the tour. The setlist will be created from the nearly 90 songs the band has rehearsed ahead of time.

