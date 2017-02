How’s this for a public art exhibition – a David Bowie ‘Aladdin Sane’ lightning bolt statue.

Fans are raising money to build Bowie’s famed ‘Aladdin Sane’ lightning bolt as a statue to be displayed in Brixton, South London. The location is just streets away from Bowie’s Stansfield Road birthplace.

They want a monument of David Bowie in London https://t.co/Hb69UGXHjR pic.twitter.com/1ZFmIOH6jL — EconomicNews100 (@EconomicNews100) February 21, 2017

You can read more about the fundraiser here and check out a video about the project below.

