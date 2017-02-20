Toronzo Featured on Blues Breakers Tonight

February 20, 2017 12:35 PM By Tom Marker

Toronzo Cannon, the biggest current breakthrough star in Chicago Blues will be our Artist of the Week tonight on Blues Breakers. Toronzo was on the main stage of the Chicago Blues Festival for the past two years and his debut record for Chicago’s Alligator label has spread the news about T. around the globe. We’ll play some Toronzo from his Alligator record as well as two previous records released by Chicago’s Delmark Records. Plus, we’ll hear from C.J. Chenier and Ana Popovich as they are both in town this week and we’ll revisit the exciting new record by Ronnie Baker Brooks. And more! Blues Breakers at 9pm every Monday.

More from Tom Marker
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live