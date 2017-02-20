Toronzo Featured on Blues Breakers Tonight

Toronzo Cannon, the biggest current breakthrough star in Chicago Blues will be our Artist of the Week tonight on Blues Breakers. Toronzo was on the main stage of the Chicago Blues Festival for the past two years and his debut record for Chicago’s Alligator label has spread the news about T. around the globe. We’ll play some Toronzo from his Alligator record as well as two previous records released by Chicago’s Delmark Records. Plus, we’ll hear from C.J. Chenier and Ana Popovich as they are both in town this week and we’ll revisit the exciting new record by Ronnie Baker Brooks. And more! Blues Breakers at 9pm every Monday.