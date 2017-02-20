THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: The xx – ‘A Violent Noise’

The London band has already nabbed a song of the week for another track on their latest album, I See You, and now they’re back for more. While tracks such as album opener “Dangerous,” and “On Hold” are good examples of the band evolving and moving into the future, “A Violent Noise” might remind you of the sounds that grabbed so many of us back in 2009 when we got to know and love the debut album.

Romy, Oliver, and Jamie will be back in Chicago on May 1 for a sold out show at the Aragon Ballroom.

And now for the rest of the show…

10pm

Real Estate – “Darling” (Domino)

Mastodon – “Show Yourself” (Warner Bros.)

Dude York – “Love Is” (Hardly Art)

(break)

JD McPherson – “A Little Respect” (Amazon Music)

Young Fathers – “Only God Knows” (Big Dada)

NE-HI – “Sisters” (Grand Jury)

Japandroids – “North East South West” (ANTI-)

Louis the Child – “Love Is Alive (feat. Elohim)” (Ultra)

Sneaks – “Inside Edition” (Merge)

Priests – “Nothing Feels Natural” (Sister Polygon)

(break)

Thundercat – “Friend Zone” (Brainfeeder)

Sleaford Mods – “B.H.S.” (Rough Trade)

Kane Strang – “Oh So You’re Off I See” (Dead Oceans)

Dirty Projectors – “Cool Your Heart (feat. D∆WN)” (Domino)

11pm

The xx – “A Violent Noise” (Young Turks)

Hanni El Khatib – “Savage Times” (Innovative Leisure)

Mac DeMarco – “My Old Man” (Captured Tracks)

(break)

PWR BTTM – “Big Beautiful Day” (Polyvinyl)

Mark Lanegan Band – “Nocturne” (Heavenly)

Day Wave – “Something Here” (Harvest)

Little Dragon – “High” (Loma Vista/Concord)

Sjowgren – “Seventeen” (300/Atlantic)

St. Tropez – “I Wanna Live in St. Tropez” (self-released)

Hoops – “Rules” (Fat Possum)

(break)

Jay Som – “1 Billion Dogs” (Polyvinyl)

ANOHNI – “Paradise” (Secretly Canadian)

Jens Lekman – “Evening Prayer” (Secretly Canadian)

Local Natives – “Dark Days (Classixx Remix)” (Loma Vista)