Last Minute Tickets Released for Wilco Winterlude!

At long last, Wilco Winterlude 2017 is upon us. Four nights of XRT Shows this week!

These are the first Wilco Shows ever performed by the band at State Street’s historic Chicago Theatre! Wednesday 2/22, Thurs 2/23 Saturday 2/25 and Sunday 2/26. All four shows have been sold out for weeks.

But earlier today, a very limited number of tickets were released for the first two nights, Wednesday and Thursday and are on sale now through Ticketmaster.com. (Saturday and Sunday remain sold out)

Don’t worry about missing Saturday night’s show, though.

XRT will do the next best thing by bringing to you in it’s entirety with an exclusive live concert broadcast on 93.1 WXRT and 93XRT.com starting at 9p.

But now you have a chance to experience Wilco in person this week. You just gotta make a move pronto. See you there!