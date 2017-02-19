We Remember Radio Legend Herb Kent On Tonight’s Local Anesthetic

Just a quick plug for a rebroadcast of a conversation I had with The Cool Gent, Herb Kent, back in Feb. 2009. Herb swung by Local Anesthetic upon the publication of The Cool Gent: The Nine Lives of Radio Legend Herb Kent. His 70 years in broadcasting was just a touchstone for a wide-ranging and fun chat. We lost many greats in the world of music in 2016 and it’s no exaggeration to say Herb entertained millions during his career. Was he blast to talk to? Heck, yeah! He’s Herb Kent! On Local Anesthetic, tonight at 7:30 on XRT.