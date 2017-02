Breakfast With The Beatles – February 19, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Everybody’s Trying To Be My Baby

George – Any Road

The Beatles – I Me Mine (Naked)

The Beatles – Within You, Without You

Caspar Babypants – Piggies

George & Jools Holland – Horse To Water

The Beatles – For You Blue

Professor Moptop

George – I’d Have You Anytime

Nicky Thomas – Isn’t It A Pity

George – Don’t Let Me Wait Too Long

Stephen King – If I Needed Someone

The Beatles – Here Comes The Sun

Paul & Eric Clapton – Something (Concert For George)

9 AM

The Beatles – Blue Jay Way

The Beatles – Not Guilty (Anthology)

Tom Petty, Dhani Harrison, Prince – While My Guitar Gently Weeps

The Beatles – I Need You

George – Dream Away

The Beatles – The Inner Light (Take 8)

The Beatles – Don’t Bother Me

Professor Moptop

George – Abandoned Love

The Beatles – It’s All Too Much

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – FEBRUARY 19, 2017

THE DRINKING AND WRITING THEATRE – ABBEY ROAD VS. YELLOW BRICK ROAD – THURSDAY, 8 PM – FOUND, 1631 CHICAGO AVE, EVANSTON

THE BRITINS – FRIDAY & SATURDAY, 8 PM – MONK’S BAR, WISCONSIN DELLS, WISC

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 8 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – COOPER’S CORNER, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

GEORGE HARRISON BIRTHDAY BASH – ELLIS CLARK & THE BIG PARADE, PHIL ANGOTTI, MARS WILLIAMS AND OTHERS – SATURDAY, 9 –PM TILL MIDNIGHT – MARTYRS, 3855 N. LINCOLN AVE, CHICAGO – SOME OF PROCEEDS GO TO GEORGE’S MATERIAL WORLD FOUNDATION

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 7 PM – ELGIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE, BLIZZARD THEATRE, 1700 SPARTEN DR, ELGIN

SHINDIG – 8 TILL MIDNIGHT – CROATIAN CULTURAL CLUB, 1503 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

RAIN…A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES – MARCH 28TH THROUGH APRIL 2ND – ORIENTAL THEATRE, 24 W. RANDOLPH

THE FAB FAUX – SATURDAY, APRIL 22, 8 PM – THE MICHIGAN THEATER, ANN ARBOR, MICH. – ABBEY ROAD IN ITS ENTIRETY – WITH THE HOGSHEAD HORNS & THE CRÈME TANGERINE STRINGS

TRIBUTE TO JOHN LENNON – 2017 KENNEDY CENTER SPRING GALA – MONDAY, MAY 8TH – KENNEDY CENTER CONCERT HALL, WASHINGTON D.C. WWW.KENNEDY –CENTER.ORG

GARY WEMSTRUP – COURSES ON THE BEATLES – TRITON COLLEGE, MARCH 14 THRU APRIL 4 – GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

DEPAUL HUMANITIES CENTER WILL HOLD A SGT. PEPPER CONTEST FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION JUNE 1, 2017 – BANDS OR SINGERS SHOULD EMAIL VIDEO OF YOU DOING A SONG FROM SGT. PEPPER – SUBMIT BY EMAIL ATTACHMENTS, DROP BOX OR LINKS TO ONLINE VIDEOS – SEND TO PSTEEVES@DEPAUL.EDU BY MARCFH 31, 2017

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER

WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM