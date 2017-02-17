Get An Inside Look At A Radiohead Recording Session

When listening to an album, it’s easy to conjure up the image of an intricate studio arrangement full of little nuances that capture the sound perfectly.

Sometimes, it’s just playing music in a living room.

Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich shared a short clip from their A Moon Shaped Pool recording session yesterday offering an inside look at the recording process.

A majority of the video shows recording equipment, but be sure to stick around. You’ll get a peek at Thom Yorke and bassist Colin Greenwood as they perform the track “Ful Stop.”

