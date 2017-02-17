CONCERT WEBCAST: River Whyless & Mondo Cozmo Perform Live From XRT WATCH LIVE

A David Bowie Documentary Is Coming To HBO

February 17, 2017 1:50 PM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: David Bowie, HBO

A documentary examining the last five years of David Bowie’s life is coming to HBO.

According to The Wrap, HBO has acquired the rights to the BBC Films production “David Bowie: The Last Five Years.”

The documentary looks at the making of his albums The Next Day and Blackstar as well as his stage musical Lazarus. Containing rarely seen Bowie interviews, archival footage, audio from the recording sessions for The Next Day and Blackstar, and access to Bowie’s closest friends and artistic collaborators, the film will dive deep into Bowie’s final years on this Earth.

No release date has been announced.

