Last year, Kris Bryant was on the giving end of a prank when he pretended to be a transfer player for a community college team.

Bryant was on the receiving end this year as former Cub Greg Maddux dressed up as a sound guy while Bryant was taking batting practice. Maddux proceeded to take the reigns as the pitcher and showed that even at 50, his curveball still has some bite to it!

Watch the full video above.

