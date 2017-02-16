Spoon, Depeche Mode, Imagine Dragons – New Noise at Nine. Thursday February 16, 2017

This week’s show had some protest music, some fast-moving rock and roll, some mellowish poetry set to a sweet melody, and just about everything in between. Check out the playlist below.

Do me a favor? Pick up the music you hear on New Noise at Nine from, whenever possible, local, independent, or family-owned music stores. One more favor? If you dig what you hear on New Noise at Nine, tell a pal you think might dig it too!

Your pal,

–Ryan A.

Depeche Mode – “Where’s The Revolution”

Spoon – “Hot Thoughts”

Imagine Dragons – “Believer”

BNQT – “Restart”

Father John Misty – “Ballad Of A Dying Man”

Japandroids – “Near To The Wild Heart of Life”

Sundara Karma – “She Said”

Real Estate – “Darling”

The XX – “I Dare You”

Future Islands – “Ran”

Cold War Kids – “Love Is Mystical”

Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – “In a Black Out”

Bell X1 – “Bring Me A Fire King”