Spoon, Depeche Mode, Imagine Dragons – New Noise at Nine. Thursday February 16, 2017

This week’s show had some protest music, some fast-moving rock and roll, some mellowish poetry set to a sweet melody, and just about everything in between. Check out the playlist below.
Do me a favor? Pick up the music you hear on New Noise at Nine from, whenever possible, local, independent, or family-owned music stores. One more favor? If you dig what you hear on New Noise at Nine, tell a pal you think might dig it too!
Your pal,
–Ryan A.
Depeche Mode – “Where’s The Revolution”
Spoon – “Hot Thoughts”
Imagine Dragons – “Believer”
BNQT – “Restart”
Father John Misty – “Ballad Of A Dying Man”
Japandroids – “Near To The Wild Heart of Life”
Sundara Karma – “She Said”
Real Estate – “Darling”
The XX – “I Dare You”
Future Islands – “Ran”
Cold War Kids – “Love Is Mystical”
Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – “In a Black Out”
Bell X1 – “Bring Me A Fire King”