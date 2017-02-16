Spoon, Depeche Mode, Imagine Dragons – New Noise at Nine. Thursday February 16, 2017

February 16, 2017 10:01 PM By Ryan Arnold

This week’s show had some protest music, some fast-moving rock and roll, some mellowish poetry set to a sweet melody, and just about everything in between.  Check out the playlist below.

Do me a favor? Pick up the music you hear on New Noise at Nine from, whenever possible, local, independent, or family-owned music stores.  One more favor?  If you dig what you hear on New Noise at Nine, tell a pal you think might dig it too!

Your pal,
Ryan A.

 

Depeche Mode – “Where’s The Revolution

Spoon – “Hot Thoughts

Imagine Dragons – “Believer

BNQT – “Restart

Father John Misty – “Ballad Of A Dying Man

Japandroids – “Near To The Wild Heart of Life

Sundara Karma – “She Said

Real Estate – “Darling

The XX – “I Dare You

 

Future Islands – “Ran

Cold War Kids – “Love Is Mystical

Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – “In a Black Out

Bell X1 – “Bring Me A Fire King

 

 

More from Ryan Arnold
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live