PHOTO: Joe Maddon Rocks An Unbelievable Mullet

Joe Maddon’s eccentric personality leaves nothing out of the realm of possibility.
It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see that he’s grown his hair out into a mullet.
Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.
HOWEVER!
ESPN photoshopped a picture of what Joe Maddon would look like if he had a mullet and the results are… AMAZING!
The photo was part of a piece ESPN ran honoring hockey star Jaromir Jagr’s 45th birthday. Jagr’s trademark mullet was the source of inspiration as ESPN photoshopped mullets on the heads of many star athletes.
