PHOTO: Joe Maddon Rocks An Unbelievable Mullet

Joe Maddon’s eccentric personality leaves nothing out of the realm of possibility.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see that he’s grown his hair out into a mullet.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

HOWEVER!

ESPN photoshopped a picture of what Joe Maddon would look like if he had a mullet and the results are… AMAZING!

See the photo for yourself HERE.

The photo was part of a piece ESPN ran honoring hockey star Jaromir Jagr’s 45th birthday. Jagr’s trademark mullet was the source of inspiration as ESPN photoshopped mullets on the heads of many star athletes.

Take a look at the hilarious results here.

