Mandy Moore Rolls With Dawes in New Video

For those who’s eyes well up on a weekly basis watching the decade hopping family drama “This Is Us”, the appreciation of Mandy Moore, matriarch of the Pearson family grows with every episode. Taylor Goldsmith, lead singer of Dawes, feels the same way.

“I’m pretty blown away by her acting and pretty blown away by her in general, I guess”.

Taylor, though is speaking through personal experience, because in real life they are dating and working together. Moore appears in the new Dawes video for “Roll With The Punches”, a song from their latest album, “We’re All Gonna Die”.

The video tells the story of a couple ending their relationship by literally splitting all their belongings in two.

Even though it was play acting and the couple is planning on calling it quits, making the video wasn’t that easy for Taylor.

“Even though we were just making a music video, spending the whole day pretending like we were in the midst of a separation was sort of a drag,”.

Dawes will be in Chicago for an XRT Show March 1 at the Riviera.