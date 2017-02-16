Major Rolling Stones Exhibit Coming To Chicago’s Navy Pier

This April, Navy Pier will be the home of the “first major exhibition” of The Rolling Stones. This follows its global premiere in London and U.S. premiere in New York.

“Exhibitionism” covers the entire history of The Rolling Stones from the days of sharing a tiny flat to headlining major concerts.

“This world-class exhibit brings full-circle a journey that began more than 50 years ago when a burgeoning British band came to Chicago to record in the same studio as their idols Muddy Waters, Bo Diddley and Howlin’ Wolf,” Mayor Emanuel said. “Since then we have seen the Rolling Stones return for countless legendary concerts, and in the process become living legends, spreading Chicago’s cultural vibrancy throughout the world.”

According to the press release, “Exhibitionism” will feature the band’s “most cherished instruments, onstage and offstage clothes, valuable works of art and handwritten lyric books to personal diaries, recordings, unseen film and photos, a screening cinema and interactive recording studio that all culminate in an exciting and powerful backstage-to-onstage 3D concert experience.”

Tickets go on sale on February 24, 2017 at 10 AM through StonesExhibitionism.com.

“Exhibitionism” opens April 15, 2017 and runs for four months.

