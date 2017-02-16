Spark your team spirit, and join XRT at 11AM on Sunday, March 5 at North Avenue Beach for the 17th Annual Chicago Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Chicago!

Make the #PolarPromise and prepare to #MakeASplash for Special Olympics Chicago! Think you’re as fun as Jimmy Fallon, Vince Vaughn and Lady Gaga? Take the test and join us!

Whether you go knee high, waist high or take the full plunge, all are welcome to join us! All Plungers receive a souvenir t-shirt and commemorative towel. *All participants are required to raise a minimum of $200. It’s quick and easy to register, and your fundraising page will automatically be set up for you.

Participants and spectators are invited to attend the post-event ‘Melt Down Party’ (11am-2pm), which takes place inside the boat house. Music, food, cash bar and more! Free round-trip bus transportation is also available for groups of 20 or more so be sure recruit your friends, colleagues and family to join in on the fun. Reserve your spot today on TEAM XRT at chicagopolarplunge.org!

Register for Team XRT HERE.