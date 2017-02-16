A Day Without Immigrants – News With Mary Dixon

Some of your favorite restaurants and shops may be closed or missing staff today because of a national strike by legal and undocumented residents. ‘A Day Without Immigrants’ is aimed at protesting President Trump’s immigration crackdown. Prominent Chicago chef Rick Bayless posted yesterday that four of his Mexican restaurants will be closed after an employee vote, while two others will donate some of today’s proceeds to the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. Immigration rights protesters plan a demonstration later this morning in Union Park … Trump’s choice for Labor Secretary is out over domestic abuse allegations and his employment of undocumented housekeeper. Trump says he’s open to a two-state or a one-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians. The New York Times reports Trump plans to have a New York billionaire lead a review of American intelligence agencies … Congress has approved the repeal of a gun rule that prevented sales to people with serious mental illness … Three men are dead after a shooting in Brighton Park … 12-year-old Kanari Gentry-Bowers died yesterday after being shot on Saturday night … The outbound Ryan is open again after a shooting near 63rd Street … Governor Rauner’s budget address drew laughter from Democrats who say the governor’s plans are light on details … The Bulls host the Celtics tonight. Northwestern’s men lost to Maryland … It’ll be cloudy today with high temperatures in the low-40s.