“That’s Cub” – Joe Maddon Reveals 2017 Cubs Slogans

In the past, using the phrase “that’s so Cub” has come with negative connotations. Heck, it still may bring up traumatic memories for people.

Joe Maddon won’t have any of that. Why should he? He was the man steering the ship as the Cubs broke their 108 year World Series drought by taking home the title last year.

Maddon introduced his slogans for 2017 yesterday featuring “that’s Cub” as one of them. The others include “authenticity,” “uncomfortable,” and “don’t forget the heartbeat.”

Head on over to CBS Chicago to see why Maddon chose those phrases.

