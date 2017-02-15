NYT: Trump Campaign Aides Talked With Russian Spies – News With Mary Dixon

The New York Times reports at least three members of the Trump campaign were in repeated contact with Russian intelligence officials before the election. President Trump is complaining on Twitter this morning that the quote, ‘fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred.’ He was watching CNN and MSNBC, which are reporting on the Times story quoting four current and former American officials say there’s no evidence so far of collusion with the Russians to influence voting … UPDATE: Southbound Lake Shore Drive is reopened, after a fatal shooting at Fullerton … Three children have been shot in Chicago in three days. Police are looking for the killer of a 2-year-old boy and a man yesterday, while an 11-year-old girl shot over the weekend died. UPDATE: Chicago police have charged a 19-year-old man with Takiya Holmes’s murder. A 12-year-old girl remains in critical condition … Governor Rauner plans his budget address as Illinois closes in on two years without a full budget. Chicago Public Schools are suing Rauner over the state’s funding of education … Humana is pulling out of Obamacare for 2018 … People are returning home after crews patched up the Oroville Dam in northern California … The Bulls beat the Raptors at the UC … It’ll be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid-30s.