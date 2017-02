It’s been a busy week in the world of Passion Pit. On Monday we learned of a new company that was being formed by Michael Angelakos that would offer legal, educational, and healthcare support for musicians, and along with the news came a new track by the name of “Inner Dialogue.”

And one day later, on the heels of the announcement and new track premiere, comes another new song shared via a YouTube page under the name of “The Wishart Group,” which is the name of Michael’s new company.