2017 Tax Refund Check Dates — Here’s When You’ll Get Your Money!

Hopefully fate smiled upon you this year and you’re getting money back from the IRS instead of having to pay!

Want to know WHEN the federal government is going to send you the money they owe you?

Check out the dates below!

Refund Accepted Before : Tax Refund Direct Deposit or Check Mailed

Wednesday 2/15/17 : Friday 2/24/17

Friday 2/24/17 : Friday 3/3/17

Friday 3/3/17 : Friday 3/10/17

Friday 3/10/17 : Friday 3/17/17

Friday 3/17/17 : Friday 3/24/17

Friday 3/24/17 : Friday 3/31/17

Friday 3/31/17 : Friday 4/7/17

Friday 4/7/17 : Friday 4/14/17

Friday 4/14/17 : Friday 4/21/17

Friday 4/21/17 : Friday 4/28/17

Friday 4/28/17 : Friday 5/5/17

Friday 5/5/17 : Friday 5/12/17

Friday 5/12/17 : Friday 5/19/17

Friday 5/19/17 : Friday 5/26/17

Friday 5/26/17 : Friday 6/2/17

Friday 6/2/17 : Friday 6/9/17

