Why Jack Johnson Always Likes To Be By A Body Of Water When He Tours

The first time I met Jack Johnson, I interviewed the laid back singin’ and songwritin’ surfer dude during XRT’s coverage of The Vegoose Festival, a defunct Halloween weekend that took place in the desert playground of Las Vegas.

I remember asking him if he got nervous being in such a dry locale. Jack smiled and said, he tried never to allow himself to be away from a body of water for more than a week or so at a time, but being in Vegas was good because his hotel had a surfing pool and he’d already caught some waves earlier in the day.

Maybe the need to start a tour near a beach is why Jack’s summer tour begins on the shores of Lake Michigan at Hunnington Beach Pavilion At Northerly Island, Friday June 6. Tickets go on sale this Friday at5 10.