Trump’s NSA Resigns – News With Mary Dixon

President Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has resigned, following reports he’d discussed lifting sanctions on Russia with Moscow’s ambassador before the inauguration. The Washington Post reports ousted acting Attorney General Sally Yates had warned the White House that Flynn was not being forthcoming and potentially vulnerable to Russian blackmail … Northwestern and the University of Chicago are joining the list of organizations opposed to the Trump administration’s travel ban … Senators have confirmed former Goldman Sachs and film executive Steve Mnuchin as Treasury Secretary … Police in Gary are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing yesterday after her mother was attacked … Chicago police are asking for the community’s help. They’re still looking for two shooters whose stray bullets critically injured two young girls over the weekend … Spring training begins for the Cubs and White Sox in Arizona – Cubs pitchers and catchers report today! Tonight, the Bulls host the Raptors … Sunny and mid-40s today.