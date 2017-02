There’ll likely be a lot of new artwork around Wrigley Field this year commemorating the team’s 2016 World Series victory.

With pitchers & catchers reporting to spring training today, we now can get a sneak peek at what the team has in store!

Take a look below at the mural in the weight room of the Cubs’ spring training facility in Arizona.

New mural in Cubs' weight room in Arizona pic.twitter.com/Mf1vLWWqhI — Chicago Cub-Times (@ChicagoCubTimes) February 13, 2017

Position players are set to report this Friday.

