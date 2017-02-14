Diary of an Overnight DJ: Quintessential Valentunes [Playlist]

February 14, 2017 4:44 AM By Emma Mac
Valentine’s day is upon us, and although it’s not as sexy a Holiday as Easter or President’s Day, it definitely calls for some love songs. Here are a few classics that might fly under the radar:

“I’d Rather Go Blind” – Etta James

“Cupid” – Sam Cooke

“My Funny Valentine” – Ella Fitzgerald

“Let’s Do It” – Eartha Kitt

“Ain’t Nothin’ Like The Real Thing” – Marvin Gaye

“Let’s Stay Together” – Al Green

“You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman” – Aretha Franklin

“Night Time Is The Right Time” – Ray Charles

“Super Duper Love” – Sugar Billy

“Try A Little Tenderness” – Otis Redding

“Let’s Spend the Night Together” – Rolling Stones

“Love Love Love” – Bobby Hebb

Or, if you’re without a Valentine this Valentine’s Day,

“Strokin'” – Clarence Carter

