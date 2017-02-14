Diary of an Overnight DJ: Quintessential Valentunes [Playlist]

Valentine’s day is upon us, and although it’s not as sexy a Holiday as Easter or President’s Day, it definitely calls for some love songs. Here are a few classics that might fly under the radar:

“I’d Rather Go Blind” – Etta James



“Cupid” – Sam Cooke



“My Funny Valentine” – Ella Fitzgerald



“Let’s Do It” – Eartha Kitt



“Ain’t Nothin’ Like The Real Thing” – Marvin Gaye



“Let’s Stay Together” – Al Green



“You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman” – Aretha Franklin



“Night Time Is The Right Time” – Ray Charles



“Super Duper Love” – Sugar Billy



“Try A Little Tenderness” – Otis Redding



“Let’s Spend the Night Together” – Rolling Stones



“Love Love Love” – Bobby Hebb



Or, if you’re without a Valentine this Valentine’s Day,

“Strokin'” – Clarence Carter



