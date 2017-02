Burger King is taking a unique approach to help couples celebrate Valentine’s Day this year.

According to AdWeek, Burger King Israel will be selling Adult Meals beginning at 6 PM on February 14th.

Each meal includes,

2 Whoppers

2 packs of french fries

2 beers

A romantic ADULT TOY inside

The offer is only valid on February 14th and in Israeli Burger King locations.

Take a look at the video above to see what’s inside!

