Why Are Women Crazy: Lin’s Bin Script

Kenneth of Bloomingdale asks, Why are women crazy?

Because we have opened the door to a shiny new car and driven them there.

Because for the first 144 years of our democracy they weren’t allowed to f&%$##% vote.



Because in many cultures, they are taught that feeling pleasure is a sin.

Because we treat their natural bodily functions as if they were science fiction aberrations.

Why are women crazy?

Because other women who should offer maximum respect show them no respect.



Because the most powerful men in the world are quoted saying things that paint women as adorable but disposable play things.

Because as badly as women are treated in America. They are treated like slaves in many other countries.

Because when they are sad, they are told to smile as if their sunny disposition is a prerequisite for their value.

Because emails.

Because men still complain about how rough they have it.



Because if women are single, they must be defective.

Because sharing the responsibilities of home and family 50-50 means they make breakfast and pack the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with the crusts cut off for school lunch, cook dinner, wash the laundry, change the diapers, make the bed while holding down a job that doesn’t pay them as much as their male counterparts.



Why are women crazy?

Because once upon a time if they were clever, they were burned at the stake.

Because now when the smartest woman in the room stands up to read in Congress she’s something other than a witch, but the B is silent. And they all think a man can read it better.



Because the words that identify their sex are used as insults.

Because if they are saints, they have trouble getting your attention.



Because if they don’t recognize your apparent charm, they must be confused.

Because if men argue, they’re having a debate and if women argue, they’re

“MEOW.”

Why are women crazy?

Because they know the crazy people are the ones calling them names.

