THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Mark Lanegan Band – ‘Nocturne’

Kind of a no-brainer this week with the featured track. The one-time, um, Screaming Tree announced a new record (Gargoyle, due April 28) that features contributions from Josh Homme and Greg Dulli and shared a growly, awesome track from the forthcoming release. He has some tour dates lined up, but as of right now, they’re all in the UK. We hope to see him soon here in the States.

And now, for the rest of this week’s program…

10pm

Ty Segall – “Break a Guitar” (Drag City)

Sjowgren – “Seventeen” (300/Atlantic)

Local Natives – “Dark Days (Classixx Remix)” (Loma Vista)

(break)

Japandroids – “No Known Drink or Drug” (ANTI-)

Mac DeMarco – “My Old Man” (Captured Tracks)

Young Fathers – “Only God Knows” (Big Dada)

St. Tropez – “I Wanna Live in St. Tropez” (self-released)

Lift to Experience – “These Are the Days” (Mute)

Future Islands – “Ran” (4AD)

Jens Lekman – “Evening Prayer” (Secretly Canadian)

(break)

Mark Lanegan Band – “Nocturne” (Heavenly)

The xx – “Say Something Loving” (Young Turks)

Day Wave – “Something Here” (Harvest)

Craig Finn – “Preludes” (Partisan)

11pm

Dirty Projectors – “Cool Your Heart (feat. D∆WN)” (Domino)

Bleached – “Can You Deal?” (Dead Oceans)

Pinegrove – “Old Friends” (Run For Cover)

(break)

Kane Strang – “Oh So You’re Off I See” (Dead Oceans)

Real Estate – “Darling” (Domino)

Mastodon – “Show Yourself” (Warner Bros.)

ANOHNI – “Paradise” (Secretly Canadian)

Slowdive – “Star Roving” (Dead Oceans)

Sneaks – “Inside Edition” (Merge)

Louis the Child – “Love Is Alive (feat. Elohim)” (Ultra)

(break)

Hanni El Khatib – “Savage Times” (Innovative Leisure)

Sleaford Mods – “B.H.S.” (Rough Trade)

Goldfrapp – “Anymore” (Mute)

Thundercat – “Show You the Way (feat. Kenny Loggins & Michael McDonald)” (Brainfeeder)