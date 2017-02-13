Pre-Teens Among Chicago Shooting Victims – News With Mary Dixon

Two young girls are hospitalized after being hit by stray bullets in separate shootings in the South Side Parkway Gardens and Englewood neighborhoods. They are 11- and 12-years-old. Chicago police are investigating 2 dozen shootings from the weekend … The Oroville Dam in northern California is fixing to burst, and they’ve evacuated nearly 200-thousand people from eight cities … The UN Security Council plans to hold an emergency meeting today on North Korea’s ballistic missile test … President Trump’s policy adviser won’t say whether Trump still has confidence in National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn is admitting that sanctions may have come up when he talked to the Russian ambassador while the Obama administration was imposing penalties on the Kremlin … Adele, Chicago’s Chance the Rapper, and the late David Bowie were among the biggest winners during last night’s Grammy Awards … The Bulls lost in Minnesota … Northwestern’s men beat number 5 Wisconsin … and spring training begins this week for the Cubs and White Sox … Sunny today, with temperatures in the mid-40s.