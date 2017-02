The long haul of another baseball season is right around the corner. You can’t blame Anthony Rizzo for wanting to spend his last few days in style!

Rizzo and his girlfriend Emily Vakos attended last night’s Grammy Awards and walked the red carpet before hand.

My hot date pic.twitter.com/zMShD2TZCT — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 13, 2017

He also was spotted with fellow Chicagoan and winner of multiple Grammys Chance The Rapper during the night.

