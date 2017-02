Jerry Garcia’s iconic “Wolf” guitar is going to auction.

Garcia played the guitar for two decades from the time he was gifted it in 1973 to its retirement following a show at the Oakland Coliseum in 1993.

The auction is being conducted by Guernsey’s and currently doesn’t have a price. Don’t expect it to be cheap though.

Back in 2002, the guitar was sold for almost $1 million.

You can take a detailed look at the guitar and find out more info about the auction here.

