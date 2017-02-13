Jazz Transfusion Playlist February 12,2017

song-artist

My Funny Valentine-Randy Bernsen

Cantaloupe Island-Steve Wiest

Superphonic-Space Orphan

Captain Senor Mouse-Return To Forever

Just Friends-Typhanie Monique

Ambiguity-Terje Rypdal

Thieves-The Unknown New

Burning Down The House-Marcus Miller

The Mask-Chris Rogers

Tin Tin Deo-John Campbell

Juarez-Scott Whitfield

My Funny Valentine-The Candoli Brothers

A Blues In Tyne-Alexis Lombre

James-Pat Metheny

Stand Up-Joey DeFrancesco

My Funny Valentine-Chet Baker

If Miles Were Here-Larry Coryell