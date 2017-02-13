Jazz Transfusion Playlist February 12,2017

February 13, 2017 6:44 PM By Barry Winograd

song-artist
My Funny Valentine-Randy Bernsen
Cantaloupe Island-Steve Wiest
Superphonic-Space Orphan
Captain Senor Mouse-Return To Forever
Just Friends-Typhanie Monique
Ambiguity-Terje Rypdal
Thieves-The Unknown New
Burning Down The House-Marcus Miller
The Mask-Chris Rogers
Tin Tin Deo-John Campbell
Juarez-Scott Whitfield
My Funny Valentine-The Candoli Brothers
A Blues In Tyne-Alexis Lombre
James-Pat Metheny
Stand Up-Joey DeFrancesco
My Funny Valentine-Chet Baker
If Miles Were Here-Larry Coryell

