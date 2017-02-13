Grammy Winners 2017 – The Complete List

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards came and went last night seeing artists like Adele, David Bowie, Cage The Elephant, and more take home hardware.
Take a look below to see which artists won in the major categories.
Head on over to the New York Times to see even more winners.
Record of the Year
“Hello” — Adele
Album of the Year
“25” — Adele
Song of the Year
“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
New Artist
Chance the Rapper
Pop Solo Performance
“Hello” — Adele
Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin” — Willie Nelson
Pop Vocal Album
“25” — Adele
Dance Recording
“Don’t Let Me Down” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya
Dance/Electronic Album
“Skin” — Flume
Contemporary Instrumental Album
“Culcha Vulcha” — Snarky Puppy
Rock Performance
“Blackstar” — David Bowie
Metal Performance
“Dystopia” — Megadeth
Rock Song
“Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
Rock Album
“Tell Me I’m Pretty” — Cage the Elephant
Alternative Music Album
“Blackstar” — David Bowie
Traditional Blues Album
“Porcupine Meat” — Bobby Rush
Contemporary Blues Album
“The Last Days of Oakland” — Fantastic Negrito
Folk Album
“Undercurrent” — Sarah Jarosz
Reggae Album
“Ziggy Marley” — Ziggy Marley
Recording Package
“Blackstar” — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)
Engineered Album, Non-Classical
“Blackstar” — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (David Bowie)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Greg Kurstin
Music Video
“Formation” — Beyoncé
Music Film
“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years” — Ron Howard, video director; Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Scott Pascucci & Nigel Sinclair, video producers