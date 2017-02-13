Grammy Winners 2017 – The Complete List

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards came and went last night seeing artists like Adele, David Bowie, Cage The Elephant, and more take home hardware.

Take a look below to see which artists won in the major categories.

Head on over to the New York Times to see even more winners.

Record of the Year

“Hello” — Adele

Album of the Year

“25” — Adele

Song of the Year

“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

New Artist

Chance the Rapper

Pop Solo Performance

“Hello” — Adele

Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin” — Willie Nelson

Pop Vocal Album

“25” — Adele

Dance Recording

“Don’t Let Me Down” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya

Dance/Electronic Album

“Skin” — Flume

Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Culcha Vulcha” — Snarky Puppy

Rock Performance

“Blackstar” — David Bowie

Metal Performance

“Dystopia” — Megadeth

Rock Song

“Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

Rock Album

“Tell Me I’m Pretty” — Cage the Elephant

Alternative Music Album

“Blackstar” — David Bowie

Traditional Blues Album

“Porcupine Meat” — Bobby Rush

Contemporary Blues Album

“The Last Days of Oakland” — Fantastic Negrito

Folk Album

“Undercurrent” — Sarah Jarosz

Reggae Album

“Ziggy Marley” — Ziggy Marley

Recording Package

“Blackstar” — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)

Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Blackstar” — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (David Bowie)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Greg Kurstin

Music Video

“Formation” — Beyoncé

Music Film

“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years” — Ron Howard, video director; Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Scott Pascucci & Nigel Sinclair, video producers