Saturday Morning Flashback: 1987 [Playlist]

February 12, 2017 11:18 AM By Wendy Rice

The Joshua Tree topped the annual XRT Listener Poll, and was also the first compact disc to be certified platinum. The Sony Discman was the high-tech portable music option of the day, when most of us didn’t own a computer or cell phone.

Coming up:
February 18 – 1972
February 25 – 1995

This Week’s Playlist: 1987

  • 8 am
  • A Touch of Grey – The Grateful Dead
  • I Feel Young Today – Peter Himmelman
  • Lips Like Sugar – Echo & the Bunnymen
  • The One I Love – R.E.M.
  • Hourglass – Squeeze
  • The Right Stuff – Bryan Ferry
  • Rain in the Summertime – The Alarm
  • Solitude Standing – Suzanne Vega
  • River of Love – Nicholas Tremulis
  • Paper in Fire – John Mellencamp
  • 9 am
  • Where the Streets Have No Name – U2
  • Dance Along the Edge – Concrete Blonde
  • Blue Monday – New Order
  • Mandinka – Sinead O’Connor
  • Unchain my Heart – Joe Cocker
  • Brilliant Disguise – Bruce Springsteen
  • Why Can’t I Be You? – The Cure
  • We’ll Be Together – Sting
  • Heartbreak Beat – The Psychedelic Furs
  • 10 am
  • The Damage You’ve Done – Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
  • Devil Inside – INXS
  • Shakin’ Shakin’ Shakes – Los Lobos
  • Thing Called Love – John Hiatt
  • Think Too Hard – the dB’s
  • I Need a Man – Eurythmics
  • Dreams – Bodeans
  • Sentimental Hygiene – Warren Zevon
  • The Passenger – Siouxsie & the Banshees
  • You Owe Me Some Kind of Love – Chris Isaak
  • 11 am
  • Learning to Fly – Pink Floyd
  • No New Tale to Tell – Pink Floyd
  • Alex Chilton – The Replacements
  • Ghost on the Beach – The Insiders
  • Like Dreamers Do – The Radiators
  • Ask – The Smiths
  • Like the Weather – 10,000 Maniacs
  • Slow Train to Dawn – The The
  • It’s the End of the World as We Know It – R.E.M.
  • I Ain’t Ever Satisfied – Steve Earle
  • Turn Me ‘Round – k.d. Lang
  • With or Without You – U2

