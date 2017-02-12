Saturday Morning Flashback: 1987 [Playlist]

The Joshua Tree topped the annual XRT Listener Poll, and was also the first compact disc to be certified platinum. The Sony Discman was the high-tech portable music option of the day, when most of us didn’t own a computer or cell phone.
February 18 – 1972
February 25 – 1995
- 8 am
- A Touch of Grey – The Grateful Dead
- I Feel Young Today – Peter Himmelman
- Lips Like Sugar – Echo & the Bunnymen
- The One I Love – R.E.M.
- Hourglass – Squeeze
- The Right Stuff – Bryan Ferry
- Rain in the Summertime – The Alarm
- Solitude Standing – Suzanne Vega
- River of Love – Nicholas Tremulis
- Paper in Fire – John Mellencamp
- 9 am
- Where the Streets Have No Name – U2
- Dance Along the Edge – Concrete Blonde
- Blue Monday – New Order
- Mandinka – Sinead O’Connor
- Unchain my Heart – Joe Cocker
- Brilliant Disguise – Bruce Springsteen
- Why Can’t I Be You? – The Cure
- We’ll Be Together – Sting
- Heartbreak Beat – The Psychedelic Furs
- 10 am
- The Damage You’ve Done – Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
- Devil Inside – INXS
- Shakin’ Shakin’ Shakes – Los Lobos
- Thing Called Love – John Hiatt
- Think Too Hard – the dB’s
- I Need a Man – Eurythmics
- Dreams – Bodeans
- Sentimental Hygiene – Warren Zevon
- The Passenger – Siouxsie & the Banshees
- You Owe Me Some Kind of Love – Chris Isaak
- 11 am
- Learning to Fly – Pink Floyd
- No New Tale to Tell – Pink Floyd
- Alex Chilton – The Replacements
- Ghost on the Beach – The Insiders
- Like Dreamers Do – The Radiators
- Ask – The Smiths
- Like the Weather – 10,000 Maniacs
- Slow Train to Dawn – The The
- It’s the End of the World as We Know It – R.E.M.
- I Ain’t Ever Satisfied – Steve Earle
- Turn Me ‘Round – k.d. Lang
- With or Without You – U2
