Follow Ryan Arnold Live Tweeting Grammy Awards.

For me and a few others like me, The GRAMMYs are like the super-football-game-thing, the championship title games the northside ball club won last fall, and Record Store Day all rolled into one. I have a viewing party (typically consisting of me and my neighbors who reluctantly listen through the walls) which spirals into a live tweet storm pretty quickly. The 59th GRAMMYs will be no different!

I’ll be updating this post throughout the night and you can follow in real time at Twitter.com/RyanArnoldRocks. See you on the red carpet!

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

***

Three award categories with similar titles which recognize three completely different areas and never fail to confuse everybody: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year. Here’s the scoop on each of them:

Song of the Year is an award for the songwriter.

Record of the Year is an award for a song’s performance and its production. In addition to the artist or band who performed the song, its producers and engineers are also recognized.

Album of the Year as self-explanatory as it is confusing! Album of the Year recognizes the performance and production of the album in total. Just like Record of the Year, the artist or band who recorded the album, along with the album’s producers and engineers, are recognized with a Grammy.