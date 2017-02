Breakfast With The Beatles – February 12, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Birthday

George W/ Carl Perkins – Glad All Over

Paul – To You

The Beatles – Two Of Us

The Beatles – Ticket To Ride (Ed Sullivan)

Ringo – Photograph

The Beatles – For No One

Professor Moptop

Bernard Cribbins – Right Said Fred

George – Save The World

Barenaked Ladies – Junk

The Beatles – I’m Happy Just To Dance With You

Paul – Say, Say, Say

9 AM

The Beatles – Yes It Is

John – Power To The People

Los Lobos – Tomorrow Never Knows

The Beatles – You Never Give Me Your Money

Professor Moptop

John & James San Juan – Revolution 9

The Beatles – I Me Mine (Anthology)

The Beatles – Mother Nature’s Son (Demo)

Loma Mar Quartet – Calico Skies

The Beatles – In My Life

The Beatles – Dizzy Miss Lizzy

John – I’m Losing You (Anthology)

The Beatles – Please Please Me

The Beatles – Let It Be (Past Masters)

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – FEBRUARY 12, 2017

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 8 PM – BEVERLY ARTS THEATRE, 2407 W. 111TH , CHICAGO

1964…THE TRIBUTE – FRIDAY- THE PALLADIUM, CARMEL, IND

THE BRITINS – SATURDAY, 6:30 PM – MONROE CRIME STOPPERS, SPARTA, WISC

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 9:30 TILL 1 AM – HOLYWOOD CASINO, AURORA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – CROATION CLUB, 1503 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLES MUSIC)

TRIBUTE TO JOHN LENNON – 2017 KENNEDY CENTER SPRING GALA – MONDAY, MAY 8TH – KENNEDY CENTER CONCERT HALL, WASHINGTON D.C. WWW.KENNEDY –CENTER.ORG

GARY WEMSTRUP – COURSES ON THE BEATLES – TRITON COLLEGE, MARCH 14 THRU APRIL 4 – GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

DEPAUL HUMANITIES CENTER WILL HOLD A SGT. PEPPER CONTEST FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION JUNE 1, 2017 – BANDS OR SINGERS SHOULD EMAIL VIDEO OF YOU DOING A SONG FROM SGT. PEPPER – SUBMIT BY EMAIL ATTACHMENTS, DROP BOX OR LINKS TO ONLINE VIDEOS – SEND TO PSTEEVES@DEPAUL.EDU BY MARCFH 31, 2017

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

