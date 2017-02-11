Deep Digs at Dawn Playlist [Saturday, February 11th, 2017]

Listen up early birds, there’s a new early morning show on XRT! Saturday mornings from 6:30 – 8 tune in for some deeper cuts from the XRT artists you love. Join Emma Mac as she plays from XRT’s incredible library, including unique covers, “Live from the Archives” recordings, and songs that just don’t get enough love, both old and new.
Eyes – Rogue Wave
Ballad of a Dying Man – Father John Misty
Lay Lady Lay – Bob Dylan
(break)
Sleepwalker – The Wallflowers (ONXRT Vol. 6)
Knocked Up – Kings of Leon
Song for Zula – Phosphorescent
7AM
Femme Fatale – Tom Tom Club
In A Black Out – Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam
By Your Side – The Black Crowes
(break)
Smile – Lily Allen (ONXRT Vol. 10)
Making Plans for Nigel – Primus
Dorothy – Kevin Morby
Echo Beach – Martha and the Muffins
Hot Thoughts – Spoon
Take the Skinheads Bowling – Camper Van Beethoven
Seventeen – Lake Street Dive
(break)
Restart – BNQT
I’m Losing You – The Temptations
I Confess – The English Beat
Restless Leg – Har Mar Superstar