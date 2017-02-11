Deep Digs at Dawn Playlist [Saturday, February 11th, 2017]

Listen up early birds, there’s a new early morning show on XRT! Saturday mornings from 6:30 – 8 tune in for some deeper cuts from the XRT artists you love. Join Emma Mac as she plays from XRT’s incredible library, including unique covers, “Live from the Archives” recordings, and songs that just don’t get enough love, both old and new.

Eyes – Rogue Wave

Ballad of a Dying Man – Father John Misty

Lay Lady Lay – Bob Dylan

(break)

Sleepwalker – The Wallflowers (ONXRT Vol. 6)

Knocked Up – Kings of Leon

Song for Zula – Phosphorescent

7AM

Femme Fatale – Tom Tom Club

In A Black Out – Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam

By Your Side – The Black Crowes

(break)

Smile – Lily Allen (ONXRT Vol. 10)

Making Plans for Nigel – Primus

Dorothy – Kevin Morby

Echo Beach – Martha and the Muffins

Hot Thoughts – Spoon

Take the Skinheads Bowling – Camper Van Beethoven

Seventeen – Lake Street Dive

(break)

Restart – BNQT

I’m Losing You – The Temptations

I Confess – The English Beat

Restless Leg – Har Mar Superstar

