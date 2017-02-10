XRT Shows With Los Lobos At Downers Grove’s Tivoli Theatre Postponed

February 10, 2017 2:14 PM
Filed Under: Los Lobos, Tivoli Theatre

Due to a family emergency, Los Lobos is unable to perform next week, on Feburary 15th and February 16th at the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove.

The two concerts will be postponed until March 14th and March 15th.

Tickets for February 15th will be honored on March 14th and tickets for the February 16th show will be honored on March 15th. Tickets may also be refunded via Eventbrite.com.

93XRT and the band apologizes to fans and is looking forward to these concert dates in March.

Find more information about the show here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live