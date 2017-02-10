XRT Shows With Los Lobos At Downers Grove’s Tivoli Theatre Postponed

Due to a family emergency, Los Lobos is unable to perform next week, on Feburary 15th and February 16th at the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove.

The two concerts will be postponed until March 14th and March 15th.

Tickets for February 15th will be honored on March 14th and tickets for the February 16th show will be honored on March 15th. Tickets may also be refunded via Eventbrite.com.

93XRT and the band apologizes to fans and is looking forward to these concert dates in March.

