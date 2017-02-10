Trump Travel Ban On Hold – News With Mary Dixon

President Trump is reacting testily to a federal appeals court’s refusal to restore his travel ban on people entering the US from seven majority Muslim countries. The case appears headed for the Supreme Court … Trump spoke last night to China’s President Xi, and affirmed the US will honor the One China policy on Taiwan … The Washington Post reports National Security Adviser Michael Flynn did discuss sanctions with Russia’s ambassador before the inauguration … Chicago’s Independent Review Authority is recommending a police officer be fired for shooting and killing a man during a traffic stop and then lying about it … Mayor Emanuel is touting plans for high-speed rail service to O’Hare … At least nine people are homeless after a three-alarm fire in an Oak Park apartment building … The Blackhawks play tonight in Winnipeg. The Bulls are in Phoenix … It’ll be partly sunny and windy today, with high temperatures in the low-40s.