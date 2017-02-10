There’s A Casting Call In The Chicagoland Area To Be In A Steven Spielberg Movie

Ever want to be on the big screen? Let alone in a Spielberg movie? Now’s your chance!
His next film The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara is holding a casting call THIS Sunday in Northbrook from 10am-5pm.
There is one caveat though…
The role they are casting is for a boy between 6-9 years old.
A description reads,
“This is a unique role for a truly special boy up for a challenge. The story deals with the complexity of an extremely intelligent and gifted child’s desire to both return to his family and explore an exciting new world. Open to all 6-9 year old boys.”