There’s A Casting Call In The Chicagoland Area To Be In A Steven Spielberg Movie

Ever want to be on the big screen? Let alone in a Spielberg movie? Now’s your chance!

His next film The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara is holding a casting call THIS Sunday in Northbrook from 10am-5pm.

There is one caveat though…

The role they are casting is for a boy between 6-9 years old.

A description reads,

“This is a unique role for a truly special boy up for a challenge. The story deals with the complexity of an extremely intelligent and gifted child’s desire to both return to his family and explore an exciting new world. Open to all 6-9 year old boys.”

