Sturgill Simpson is up for a couple of Grammy Awards this Sunday. While he may not have been a household name prior to his nomination, he certainly is now.

Case in point? He’s playing at Northerly Island this fall!

Simpson will be coming to the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island for a 93XRT Show on September 22nd.

Tickets for the show go on sale next Thursday at 10 AM via Live Nation.

