New Chicago Music On This Sunday Night’s Local Anesthetic

A crazy blast of a bunch of fun tunes this week. Well, not sure if Trevor De Brauw’s (of Pelican) solo outing Uptown will have you rolling in the aisles but it’ll be a standout of what is shaping up to be a killer night of new Chicago music on Local Anesthetic. The guys in Pelican have long been some of my favorite people (and musicians) and Pelican has given me all sorts of joy over the years. Here’s what Grayson Currin writes in a review of Uptown in Pitchfork – “His chiseled riffs, stretching skyward from a crust of doom metal toward the wide skies of post-rock, have long been (Pelican’s) real hook. The deliberate chords of “They Keep Bowing,” for instance, seem at first caustic. But as they decay, they blossom into something beautiful, with individual notes suddenly circling above like halos.” What??? I’ll be playing “They Keep Bowing” this Sunday night at 7:30 just so you can hear what that lovely writing actually means. I’ve also got new sides from Brad Peterson, Guerilla (check out the silly fellas in the video below), Coyote Riot, Old Grand Dad and Oceans Over Airplanes to spin for you. Don’t miss this show of new Chicago music on Local Anesthetic, Sunday night at 7:30 here on XRT.



