Lin’s 25th Anniversary Encore: Kelly Hogan, Nora O’Connor & Robbie Fulks [Listen]

Robbie Fulks, Kelly Hogan and Nora O’Connor Kean. That, my friends, is a supergroup. They performed two songs at my 25th Anniversary Broadcast. Robbie’s new album is up for two Grammys. And Kelly and Nora recently released an album with their new group The Flat Five. We have their hijinks on the morning show right here.

If you missed Lin Brehmer’s 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast live from Kings Bowl Rosemont on February 3rd, you can stream it here: http://wxrt.cbslocal.com/2017/02/03/watch-lin-brehmers-25th-anniversary-celebration/