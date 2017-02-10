Lin’s 25th Anniversary Encore: Kelly Hogan, Nora O’Connor & Robbie Fulks [Listen]

February 10, 2017 12:09 PM By Lin Brehmer
Filed Under: Bloodshot Records, Kelly Hogan, Nora O'Connor, The Flat Five, the Hideout

Robbie Fulks, Kelly Hogan and Nora O’Connor Kean. That, my friends, is a supergroup. They performed two songs at my 25th Anniversary Broadcast. Robbie’s new album is up for two Grammys. And Kelly and Nora recently released an album with their new group The Flat Five. We have their hijinks on the morning show right here.

If you missed Lin Brehmer’s 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast live from Kings Bowl Rosemont on February 3rd, you can stream it here: http://wxrt.cbslocal.com/2017/02/03/watch-lin-brehmers-25th-anniversary-celebration/

