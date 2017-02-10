Lin’s 25th Anniversary Encore: Chef Rick Bayless [Listen]

February 10, 2017 12:06 PM By Lin Brehmer
Filed Under: Chef Rick Bayless, Frontera, Topolobampo, Xoco

When my brother turned 60 recently (geez, he’s so old), he wanted to fly to Chicago and have dinner at Topolobampo. Why? Because everyone in my family loves the mastery of Chef Rick Bayless. I’ve been going to his restaurants for decades. Everyone here knows it. So during my 25th Anniversary Broadcast, they surprised me with a call from Rick himself.

If you missed Lin Brehmer’s 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast live from Kings Bowl Rosemont on February 3rd, you can stream it here: http://wxrt.cbslocal.com/2017/02/03/watch-lin-brehmers-25th-anniversary-celebration/

More from Lin Brehmer
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live