You Could See A Lunar Eclipse This Friday Night

Don’t forget to look up on Friday night. You won’t only be treated to a full moon, but also a lunar eclipse AND possibly a pale green comet.

The Snow Moon should appear varying shades of gray throughout the night. Expect a penumbral eclipse, aka, a partial lunar eclipse.

According to Sky and Telescope, the penumbra will be first visible at 5:14 PM Central Standard Time. The moon will hit mid-eclipse at 6:44 PM and will be last visible at 8:14 PM.

Then there’s the comet! Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusáková will make its closest approach to Earth at 11:30 PM. You’ll need a telescope or binoculars to see it though.

