The Cubs home opener is still two months away, but you’d hardly recognize the inside of Wrigley Field if you stepped foot in it.

WBBM traffic reporter and photographer Jeanette Hudson snapped an aerial photo of Wrigley Field showing the renovation occurring.

On this frigid 13 degree morning, keep in mind we're just 2 months away from #Cubs Home Opener at #WrigleyField ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/si70NXNGht — Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) February 9, 2017

While there’s still two months to get everything ready, the clock is ticking.

