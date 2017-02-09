Work Begins Again On Dakota Access Pipeline – News With Mary Dixon

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is clearing the way for the completion of the Dakota Access Pipeline. It has granted an easement to run the pipeline under Lake Oahe. They expect to finish the North Dakota -to-Illinois line some time this spring. The pipeline sparked nationwide protests over claims it will endanger water and cultural sites of Native Americans. Opponents vow to continue their fight … An Amtrak police officer has shot and critically injured a person after a robbery last night near Union Station … President Trump blames undocumented immigrants for Chicago’s violence. This was offered without evidence … Senators have narrowly confirmed Trump’s attorney general, Jeff Sessions … up next: congressman Tom Price, who would oversee the dismantling of Obamacare … Businessman Chris Kennedy is the latest Democrat to announce a run for Illinois governor … A Chicago man is charged with a hate crime for vandalizing the Chicago Loop Synagogue … School is cancelled in New York, Philadelphia and Boston as a big snow storm bears down on the East Coast … Stock in Nordstrom has rebounded since President Trump complained on Twitter about the Seattle department store chain dropping daughter Ivanka’s fashion line. Store officials say it wasn’t selling … The Blackhawks won in Saint Paul. The Bulls lost in California … Sunny and cold today, with highs in the low-20s.