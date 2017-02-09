New Depeche Mode Video: Where’s The Revolution

Every four years you can count on Depeche Mode to return with new music and a tour. Lead singer Dave Gahan says they time it to coincide with American presidential administrations and if that is factual, and why would we doubt Dave Gahan, they are back at a time when revolution is in the air.

“Where’s The Revolution” is the first song from Depeche Mode’s forthcoming album, Spirit, and today the band released the video, directed by top notch photgrapher and filmaker Anton Corbijn.

Images of Marx, marching and dancing working class drones, a flag bearing color guard team and Dave sporting his trademark shirtless leather vest look, all add to this black and white dystopian future.

Also, yesterday the band announced something that could become the social media wave of the future, or not, but they’ll be handing over their Facebook page to Depeche Mode fans for a year. Any fan can apply now to become the page’s administrator for a day at takeover.depechemode.com. The band promises one administrator per day for 365 days.

Spirit will be available Marh, 17 on Columbia Records.