Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, January 22, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

I played Minor Moon sometime early in 2016. I remember thinking the laid back, more ambient stuff was the stronger material to be found on the album A Whisper, A Shout. Lo and behold, Sam Cantor and his bandmates cut the beautiful “Weird How We Float” late in the year and followed that up with the What Our Enemies Know early this year. My first listen thru I was pulled in and by listen two or three I reached out to Sam and extended an invitation to swing by Local Anesthetic for a chat. The ensuing conversation and a bunch of the cuts (including “Weird”) from What Our Enemies Know is now found via the link below. Late notice, I know, but Minor Moon will be at the Hideout this evening (Feb. 9). Thank you for listening.



Local Anesthetic Playlist – January 22, 2017 with special guest, Minor Moon: ”So Composed”

”Weird How We Float”

”Safe Dreams”

”I Don’t Know How You’ll Be”

