Terri Hemmert knows me as well as anyone in the world. She joined Mary Dixon and me at my 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast to congratulate me even though she still thinks I’m “a big baby.” Guilty.

If you missed Lin Brehmer’s 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast live from Kings Bowl Rosemont on February 3rd, you can stream it here: http://wxrt.cbslocal.com/2017/02/03/watch-lin-brehmers-25th-anniversary-celebration/